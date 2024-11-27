One dead after pickup truck stops on Interstate 10, causing 3-vehicle crash

One person is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck, a passenger car and a semi-truck on Interstate 10 Tuesday night.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, the pickup truck was traveling westbound when it stopped at around milepost 266 at just before 9 p.m.

The passenger car ran into the back of the pickup, DPS said. Both cars were subsequently struck by the semi-truck, which was traveling in the same lane.

The driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

The driver of the pickup was taken into custody for a DUI investigation. Impairment is suspected, DPS said.