One dead after left-turn crash on Southwest side

A 41-year-old man died on Tuesday, after the car he was driving was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado on Tucson's south-west side.

Jesse M. Ortiz was driving his Chevrolet GMT400 south on Midvale Park Road, and was attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound Argyle Avenue, when he was struck by the Silverado, heading north on Midvale Park Road.

Ortiz died at the scene. The driver of the Silverado, a 19-year-old adult male, was transported to Banner University Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Tucson Police determined the driver of the Silverado was impaired at the time of the crash, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.