One dead after garbage truck flips on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man died and another suffered serious injuries after a dump truck flipped over in a single-vehicle incident on South Alvernon Way on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Tucson Police Department news release.

TPD and the Tucson Fire Department responded to the 7500 block of South Alvernon Way for a single-vehicle collision involving a white 2004 GMC C7500 Garbage Truck. The passenger, identified as 28-year-old Devin James Kilcoin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined that the GMC was traveling northbound on South Alvernon Way when his vehicle began to veer toward the shoulder. The GMC started to swerve back and forth before flipping over and rolling northbound.

The driver was transported to Banner-University Medical Center with serious injuries. It was determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision. Failure to reduce/control speed to avoid a collision by the GMC is the main known contributing factor of the collision. Detectives are still investigating what caused the vehicle’s swerving movements prior to the collision. The investigation remains ongoing. No citations or charges have been issued at this time.