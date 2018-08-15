TUCSON, Ariz. - Have you ever wanted to be someone's nightmare?

Old Tucson's annual scream-a-thon, also known as Nightfall, is throwing a hiring fair for the upcoming season.

From 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24, Old Tucson is holding the event, so bring your resumes and dress to impress.

If you can't make it to the hiring fair you can fill out an Online Application.

You will receive a copy of your application, and Human Resources will immediately receive your application and resume, if you choose to upload it.

Another option is to download the paper applications:

So, do you think you've got what it takes to creep out the pardners and cowpoke attending Nightfall?