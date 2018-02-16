Oh Deer! Arby's is bringing back venison sandwiches

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Arby's is bringing back the venison sandwich for one day only this Saturday.

“The positive response to our limited offering of venison last year was so widespread and passionate that we knew we had to find a way to offer it nationwide,” said Jim Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. “On October 21, we want hunters and meat enthusiasts across the country to visit their local Arby’s and enjoy this amazing sandwich.”

According to an Arby's media release, the sandwiches will be available at select locations while supplies last and they are expected to go quickly.

“We can’t wait to serve the venison sandwich in Tucson this year,” says Jami Salyers, Arby’s director of operations in Tucson. “We expect it to be a hit with guests who like to challenge their taste buds, or with those who are avid hunters and enjoy eating venison.”

Here is a list of Tucson Arby's locations that will offer the venison sandwiches: