Officials seek dismissal in prison worker assault lawsuit

PHOENIX (AP) — Three Arizona officials are seeking to be dismissed from a lawsuit filed by a corrections officer who says her supervisor sexually assaulted her and three others who worked there.

The lawsuit says managers at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence created an atmosphere where Sgt. Jason McClelland believed he could harass others without consequences.

An attorney representing the officer who filed the lawsuit says the conduct was so pervasive that it would have been difficult to imagine officials didn’t know. McClelland is charged with sexually assaulting three women and also faces a misdemeanor assault charge on accusations of slapping the buttocks of another woman who worked at the prison. An attorney representing McClelland declined to comment.

