TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5800 block of E. Speedway Monday morning.

TPD says that there was some sort of altercation and then shots were fired.

A woman was shot and has non-life threatening injuries.

Aggravated Assault Detectives are on the scene investigating.

There is currently no suspect in custody. If you have any information, call 9-1-1.