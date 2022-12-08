Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Officers find over 200,000 fentanyl pills at Nogales Port of Entry

Fje3dLeUAAAq84M.jfif
Nogales Port of Entry
Fje3dLeUAAAq84M.jfif
Posted at 2:01 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 16:01:07-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers found a large amount of illegal drugs, including fentanyl pills and powder at the Nogales Port of Entry, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries.

On Wednesday, Customs and Border Protection officers inspected a vehicle and found fentanyl hidden in the back seat.

About 211,200 fentanyl pills and 2.4 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized.

This follows another drug bust where over 400,000 fentanyl pills were found on Sunday.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!