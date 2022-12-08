Officers find over 200,000 fentanyl pills at Nogales Port of Entry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers found a large amount of illegal drugs, including fentanyl pills and powder at the Nogales Port of Entry, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries.

On Wednesday, Customs and Border Protection officers inspected a vehicle and found fentanyl hidden in the back seat.

About 211,200 fentanyl pills and 2.4 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized.

On Wednesday, CBP officers at the Nogales POE took down approximately 211,200 fentanyl pills and 2.4 pounds of fentanyl powder concealed in the back seat of a vehicle. Approximately 60,000 of the fentanyl pills were of the “Rainbow” variety. pic.twitter.com/cIOXfss4TH — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) December 8, 2022

This follows another drug bust where over 400,000 fentanyl pills were found on Sunday.

On Sunday @CBP Officers at the #Nogales Port of Entry stopped approx. 440,000 fentanyl pills concealed in the seats of a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/6gBNaPaPpr — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) December 5, 2022