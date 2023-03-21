Officers find over 2.5 million fentanyl pills in two days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection officers found over 2.5 million fentanyl pills over the course of two days, according to Nogales Port of Entry Director Michael Humphries.

The first load was found Friday, March 17 inside the panels of a car.

The second load was discovered the next day in a pickup truck.

Two days, two huge loads, 2.5 million fentanyl pills.



On Friday, CBP officers found approximately 829,000 fentanyl pills in the quarter panels of a car.



On Saturday, officers took down approximately 1,663,040 fentanyl pills hidden throughout a pickup truck. pic.twitter.com/EAjFTxVqxJ — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) March 21, 2023

These incidents follow more fentanyl pill findings Thursday, March 16, writes Director Humphries.

Illegal drugs, including meth and fentanyl pills, were discovered inside a speaker and strapped to a person.

CBP officers at the Nogales POE seized 3 loads on Thursday totaling 61.85 lbs of meth and approximately 43,600 fentanyl pills. Fentanyl concealment included a speaker carried by a pedestrian and strapped to the thighs of another person. Meth was hidden in panels and console area. pic.twitter.com/CCsIgV4Umc — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) March 20, 2023