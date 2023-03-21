Watch Now
Officers find over 2.5 million fentanyl pills in two days

Customs and Border Protection
Posted at 7:14 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 22:14:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection officers found over 2.5 million fentanyl pills over the course of two days, according to Nogales Port of Entry Director Michael Humphries.

The first load was found Friday, March 17 inside the panels of a car.

The second load was discovered the next day in a pickup truck.

These incidents follow more fentanyl pill findings Thursday, March 16, writes Director Humphries.

Illegal drugs, including meth and fentanyl pills, were discovered inside a speaker and strapped to a person.

