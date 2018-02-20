Officers arrest hit and run suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. - A suspect involved in a fatal hit and run that occurred last month was arrested Monday.

According to Sgt. Kimberly Bay, TPD located the suspect's vehicle at a local body shop that had damage consistent with the collision. Officers then arrested the suspect. He has been identified as 43-year-old Byron Horton.

Police say it happened on the east side on January 26th just after midnight near East Broadway Boulevard and South Gollob Road. When TPD and Tucson Fire got there, they say 65-year-old Sook Ja Park was lying in the eastbound road.

Witnesses were giving first aid to the victim when TFD got there and took over medical treatment.

Shortly after police arrived, the woman was pronounced dead.

Detectives were able to identify the woman and learned that she was walking to a friend's house just before the crash. They say evidence left behind leads them to believe the car involved is a 2011 to 2016 Jeep Compass or Dodge Journey. The car should have extensive front-end damage.