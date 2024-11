UPDATE:

KGUN 9 reporters on the scene say Galileo is closed in both directions, which leads into residential neighborhoods. Old Spanish has zero open restrictions.

——————

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has announced an officer-involved shooting has occurred on the Old Spanish Trail near Vail.

PCSD said that the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team was activated after an "officer-involved shooting."

KGUN 9 will update as more information will be provided as it becomes available.