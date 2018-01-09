Officer dragged by suspect's vehicle in Chandler, suspect on the run

CHANDLER, AZ - Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer in Chandler this afternoon.

Detective Seth Tyler said two patrol officers tried to make a traffic stop near Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road around 4:15 p.m., and minutes later one of the officers made a distress call on his radio.

Police say at least one officer shot at the suspect and the suspect's vehicle, but it's not clear if the suspect was shot or not. It's also unclear if the suspect shot at the officers during the incident or not.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Allen Pedro, fled the scene to the Gila River Indian Reservation, where his vehicle was discovered. Gila River police stopped the car, but it is unclear at this time if the suspect is in custody, Tyler said.

One of the Chandler officers suffered minor injuries in the incident after being dragged by Pedro's vehicle, according to Tyler. The second officer was not injured.

Details surrounding the shots fired during the incident are developing.

The intersection of Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road is closed at this time.