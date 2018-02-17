TUCSON, Ariz. - The Off the Vine Arizona Wine Festival returns to Oro Valley Saturday.

The event, hosted by the Arizona Wine Growers Association, offers tastings from more than 20 Arizona wineries and vineyards.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the historic Steam Pump Ranch located at 10901 N. Oracle Road.

This festival is more intimate than many others throughout the year, which allows Arizona wine lovers a great chance to meet and interact directly with the winemakers, said Brian Predmore, president of the Arizona Wine Growers Association. Not only will guests get a great taste of what Arizona wine has become over the past 20+ years, but they’ll also get to explore a part of farming history at Steam Pump Ranch, which still has the original 1800’s ranch house.

To purchase tickets to the festival, visit arizonawine.org

The following wineries will be participating:

Sonoita Region:

· Hannah’s Hill

· Kief Joshua Vineyards

· Lightning Ridge Cellars

· Sonoita Vineyards

· Village of Elgin Winery

· Wilhelm Family Vineyards

Urban Region (greater Phoenix):

· AZ Wine Cellars

· Su Vino Winery

· Winery 101

Verde Valley Region:

· Alcantara Vineyards

· Arizona Stronghold Vineyards

· Burning Tree Cellars

· Caduceus Cellars

· Chateau Tumbleweed

· Page Springs Cellars

· Southwest Wine Center

Willcox Region:

· Carlson Creek Vineyard

· Coronado Vineyards Inc.

· Deep Sky Vineyards

· Four Tails Vineyard

· Golden Rule Vineyards

· Keeling Schaefer Vineyards

· Pierce Wines Arizona LLC

· Pillsbury Wine Company

· Sierra Bonita Vineyard

· Zarpara Vineyard