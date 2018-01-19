Off-duty Border Patrol Agent saves 2-year-old boy's life on side of the road

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - An off-duty border patrol agent was on his way home when he jumped into action to save a 2-year-old's life on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon.

Border Patrol Agent Jed Eckler was driving on State Route 92 near East Miller Canyon Road around 2:30 p.m. when he saw a car on the side of the road.

He said a mother was holding her son frantically saying, "Help my baby."

Eckler says the boy's eyes were rolled to the back of his head, saliva was coming out of his mouth, and he wasn't breathing.

The agent says he assessed the boy and then gave him CPR.

After several attempts, Eckler says the infant regained consciousness and began breathing.

"When I heard that little snort from his nose it was like the best sound I ever heard in my life," said Eckler. "I was just so excited and his eyes came too and he started focuses a little bit...I was ecstatic."

Palominas Fire Department transported the boy to a nearby hospital.

All border patrol agents are trained in CPR and first aid.