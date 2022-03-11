Off-duty Arizona DPS officer fatally stuck by car in Kingman

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Arizona Department of Public Safety officer has died after being struck by a vehicle in Kingman.

Police say Sgt. Leo Becenti Jr. was involved in an altercation with another man late Wednesday when he fell into the street and was hit by a car.

The 54-year-old was transported to a Kingman hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kingman police did not name the driver who struck Becenti.

They're investigating what led up to the altercation and the death.

DPS officials say Becenti joined the department in 1998 and was stationed in the district that covers the northwestern part of the state.

