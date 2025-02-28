Watch Now
NWS says dust in air near Catalinas, Rincon

Cochise County Sheriff's Office says a fire in northern Mexico could contibute to visibility conditions
NWS Tucson/X
The National Weather Service in Tucson has announced dust is in the air on the eastside of the Catalina and Rincon mountains.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said smoke may have been visible in the county this afternoon. It is unknown if this smoke made it's way to Pima County.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said smoke may have been visible in the county this afternoon. It is unknown if this smoke made it's way to Pima County.

