NWS says dust in air near Catalinas, Rincon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service in Tucson has announced dust is in the air on the eastside of the Catalina and Rincon mountains.

Dust (in red) has made it up the east/north side of the Catalina and Rincon mountains. Those near mountain passes or on the western slopes of these ranges (including the edges of Tucson) may see some haze this evening. #azwx https://t.co/JK7uncrY5C pic.twitter.com/KXY929uzW4 — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 28, 2025

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said smoke may have been visible in the county this afternoon. It is unknown if this smoke made it's way to Pima County.