NWFD awards Medal of Honor to rescue heroes

Posted at 10:35 PM, Feb 01, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Northwest Fire District held a medal ceremony to honor a few members for their heroic actions during a Swiftwater rescue back in August.

On August 10th, 2021 two vehicles got stuck in floodwaters on La Cholla and Overton. One of the vehicles had three people trapped inside, The team fought against a heavy current, debris, and an unstable vehicle. It took several attempts to rescue the victims.

The Medal of Honor is the highest award in fire service and this is the first time Northwest Fire is awarding the medal.

