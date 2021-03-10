Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

NWF, GRFD crews battle attic fire on Orange Grove Road

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch Fire District crews are working to contain an attic fire on Orange Grove Road Tuesday.
attic fire.PNG
Posted at 5:17 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 19:17:53-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch Fire District crews are working to contain an attic fire on Orange Grove Road Tuesday.

Crews responded to the fire at a home in the 1000 block West Orange Grove Road, where all residents are out of the home, according to NWF.

Pima County Sheriff deputies have closed off Orange Grove in both directions between La Canada Drive and Oracle Road.

No further details were immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.