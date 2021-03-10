NWF, GRFD crews battle attic fire on Orange Grove Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch Fire District crews are working to contain an attic fire on Orange Grove Road Tuesday.

Crews responded to the fire at a home in the 1000 block West Orange Grove Road, where all residents are out of the home, according to NWF.

Pima County Sheriff deputies have closed off Orange Grove in both directions between La Canada Drive and Oracle Road.

No further details were immediately released.