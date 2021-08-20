NWF crews respond to three-vehicle crash at Cortaro and Hartman

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire crews along with Marana Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at Cortaro Crossing and Hartman Lane Friday.

Three individuals were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, Marana Police say.

The area is partially blocked off while the roadways are cleaned, police say. There is no word on what led to the crash.

Drivers in the area may expect delays.

Crews are on scene of a three vehicle collision at Cortaro Rd and Hartman. Expect delays, please use caution in the area. @MaranaPD handling traffic restrictions. pic.twitter.com/7y3odRIxdx — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) August 20, 2021

----

