NWF crews respond to three-vehicle crash at Cortaro and Hartman

NWF crews responded to a crash at Cortaro and Hartman Friday.
Posted at 3:40 PM, Aug 20, 2021
MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire crews along with Marana Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at Cortaro Crossing and Hartman Lane Friday.

Three individuals were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, Marana Police say.

The area is partially blocked off while the roadways are cleaned, police say. There is no word on what led to the crash.

Drivers in the area may expect delays.

