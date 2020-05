TUCSON, Ariz. — The Northwest Fire Department, Golder Ranch Fire and Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a garage fire near the northwest side Sunday.

NWF says crews were called out to the area of 2400 block of Bovino way north of Orange Grove Road just west of La Cholla Boulevard.

Crews were able to quickly contain the fire to prevent the fire from extending into the house, according to NWF.

There were no injuries reported.