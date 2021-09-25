NWF crews battle mobile home fire near I-10, Ina

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire District crews responded to a mobile home fire near Ina Road Saturday.
Crews are working to contain the fire on W Mars Street, near I-10 and Ina Road, fire officials say. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
RIGHT NOW: Crews are responding to a mobile home fire on W Mars Street, near I-10 and Ina Road. Please avoid the area with emergency vehicles on scene.— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) September 25, 2021
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter