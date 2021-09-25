NWF crews battle mobile home fire near I-10, Ina

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire District crews responded to a mobile home fire near Ina Road Saturday.

Crews are working to contain the fire on W Mars Street, near I-10 and Ina Road, fire officials say. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

RIGHT NOW: Crews are responding to a mobile home fire on W Mars Street, near I-10 and Ina Road. Please avoid the area with emergency vehicles on scene. — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) September 25, 2021

