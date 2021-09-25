Watch
NWF crews battle mobile home fire near I-10, Ina

Posted at 2:16 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 17:16:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire District crews responded to a mobile home fire near Ina Road Saturday.

Crews are working to contain the fire on W Mars Street, near I-10 and Ina Road, fire officials say. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

