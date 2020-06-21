NWF crews battle large green waste fire near Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. — Northwest Fire District crews are working to contain a large green waste fire near Marana Sunday.

NWF says fire crews responded to the fire at 5300 West Ina Road just west of Interstate 10.

Smoke conditions may be visible in the area for the next couple hours while crews extinguish the fire.

Northwest Fire District crews are working a large green waste fire in the area of 5300 w Ina. Expect smoke conditions for the next couple of hours, as we work to extinguish. pic.twitter.com/lTHyZB4W6z — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) June 21, 2020

Full extinguishing is expected to take longer, and smoke will be visible though most of the day, according to NWF.

@NorthwestFire Smoke production will increase for next couple of hours as we work to surround and drown the green waste piles. Full extinguishment will take much longer. Smoke will be visible for most of the day. pic.twitter.com/YCHDBZP1Sx — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) June 21, 2020

The fire is not threatening nearby structures or neighborhoods.

@NorthwestFire @townofmarana The green waste fire is not a threat to structures or neighborhoods, and will not spread beyond the involved waste piles. Smoke will be present for an extended period of time. — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) June 21, 2020

Individuals who are sensitive to smoke are asked to remain indoors.

Stay with KGUN9.com and KGUN-TV for further updates.