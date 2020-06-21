Menu

NWF crews battle large green waste fire near Marana

Northwest Fire District/Twitter
Northwest Fire District crews are working to contain a large green waste fire on the northwest side Sunday.
Posted at 9:19 AM, Jun 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-21 14:48:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Northwest Fire District crews are working to contain a large green waste fire near Marana Sunday.

NWF says fire crews responded to the fire at 5300 West Ina Road just west of Interstate 10.

Smoke conditions may be visible in the area for the next couple hours while crews extinguish the fire.

Full extinguishing is expected to take longer, and smoke will be visible though most of the day, according to NWF.

The fire is not threatening nearby structures or neighborhoods.

Individuals who are sensitive to smoke are asked to remain indoors.

