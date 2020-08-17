NWF crews battle large brush fire near Silverbell, Sunset roads

TUCSON, Ariz. — Northwest Fire District alongside Golder Ranch Fire District crews are working to contain a large brush fire at Silverbell at Sunset roads Sunday.

Silverbell road is shut down between Mallow and Sunset, according to NWF.

There are downed power lines in the area.

@NorthwestFire @GRFDAZ Currently working a large brush fire on Silverbell at Sunset Dunes. Silverbell road is closed between Mallow and Sunset. Downed power lines in the area. @MaranaPD pic.twitter.com/3H2j0Ykrha — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) August 16, 2020

