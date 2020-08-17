Menu

NWF crews battle large brush fire near Silverbell, Sunset roads

Northwest Fire District alongside Golder Ranch Fire District crews are working to contain a large brush fire at Silverbell at Sunset roads Sunday.
Posted at 5:04 PM, Aug 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-16 20:55:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Northwest Fire District alongside Golder Ranch Fire District crews are working to contain a large brush fire at Silverbell at Sunset roads Sunday.

Silverbell road is shut down between Mallow and Sunset, according to NWF.

There are downed power lines in the area.

