NWF Captain celebrates his 30 years of service to Tucson community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire District Captain Adam Goldberg announced his retirement this month, after more than 30-years of serving the Tucson community.

Saturday evening, he and colleagues celebrated his legacy and commitment to the call of duty.

Capt. Goldberg says he'll miss the men and women he worked with and the thank yous from the patients he cared for. For him, being a firefighter never felt like work.

Capt. Goldberg said "Every day was a great day because I was able to do what I did. Gave back to the community through education, through public information, and sharing what happened to others so that it prevents it from happening again, seat belt use, drowning prevention. You know, some of the calls, some of the lives that I've been a part of saving with the crews that I've worked with. It's always a great day."

He says he's stepping away to make way for younger firefighters with new ideas and outlooks.

He plans on doing some volunteer work in retirement.