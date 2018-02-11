NW Emergency Center Marana holds open house

Mostly Cloudy
Northwest Healthcare's second stand-alone emergency department held an open house Saturday.
MARANA, Ariz. - Northwest Healthcare's second stand-alone emergency department held an open house Saturday.
The new facility, located at 6350 Marana Center Blvd, will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to serve patients who experience medical emergencies.
The location will have 12 rooms with radiology and lab services on site.
Patients can also check in online to reserve a spot in line.
The facility is set to open in late February.