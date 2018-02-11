NW Emergency Center Marana holds open house

Joey Greaber
10:15 PM, Feb 10, 2018

MARANA, Ariz. - Northwest Healthcare's second stand-alone emergency department held an open house Saturday.

The new facility, located at 6350 Marana Center Blvd, will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to serve patients who experience medical emergencies.

The location will have 12 rooms with radiology and lab services on site.

Patients can also check in online to reserve a spot in line.

The facility is set to open in late February.

