Nurses at St. Joseph's stage wedding for expecting couple

TUCSON, Ariz. — When a Tucson couple's baby came earlier than expected, it threw a wrench in their wedding plans. Luckily, nurses at St. Joseph's Hospital decided to make it happen for the expectant parents.

According to a spokesperson for the hospital, Robert Leyua and Cassandra Buelna were planning to be married at a local venue in Tucson Wednesday, but the baby had other plans.

The couple had wanted to be married before their child was born, so nurses at St. Joseph's decided to make it happen.

"In a matter of hours, we had their clothes brought to the hospital, got a cake and flowers, found music, found a chaplain that could perform the ceremony and decorated a location," said Kim Roehling, RN, director of Women’s an Infants’ Services. "The nurses served as photographers and an anesthesiologist videoed the event. Her obstetrician and primary nurse served as witnesses. It really was an amazing event."

After the wedding, the couple celebrated the birth of their healthy baby boy.