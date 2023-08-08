Heat-related deaths in Pima County have already exceeded last year's count

Pima County has recorded 64 heat-related deaths so far in 2023, according to the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner.

That's already six more than the 58 recorded by the Arizona Department of Health Services in 2022.

The majority of deaths, 47, took place in July, according to the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner. Twelve deaths took place in June, two in May and three, so far, in August.

Sixty-nine percent of those deaths were male; 31% were female. Twenty-three of the 64 cases were undocumented border crossers.

More than 3,200 deaths from exposure to excessive natural heat occurred in Arizona from 2012 to 2022, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

