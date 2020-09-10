NTSB report: No evidence of criminal activity in derailment

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI found no evidence of criminal activity in a July 29 freight train derailment and fire that extensively damaged a century-old railroad bridge in metro Phoenix.

That's according to a National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report that did not identify a probable cause for the derailment of 12 cars. Those cars were part of a Union Pacific train of three locomotives and 97 cars crossing Tempe Town Lake along the Salt River in Tempe.

The NTSB said “all aspects ... of the investigation remain under investigation." The railroad restored rail service over the bridge in mid-August.

