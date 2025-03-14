NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal mid-air plane crash in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released the preliminary report of the mid-air collision between two small aircraft near Marana Regional Airport (AVQ).

The collision, which took place on Feb. 19, left two people dead and one seriously injured.

It involved a Lancair 360 Mk II and a Cessna 172S. The pilot and passenger aboard the Lancair 360 were killed as a result of the crash, while the flight instructor and student pilot in the Cessna 172 survived, with one sustaining serious injuries.

According to the NTSB’s initial findings, the Cessna 172, operated by Bird Acquisition LLC, as part of an instructional flight, departed Chandler Municipal Airport earlier that morning for a cross-country training session. Upon arrival at Marana Regional Airport, the aircraft entered the traffic pattern and performed a touch-and-go landing on runway 12 before remaining in the pattern.

At the same time, the Lancair 360, operating as a personal flight, entered the pattern from the northwest. The pilot attempted to land, but performed a go-around due to traffic congestion, maintaining a position behind the Cessna.

While the Cessna was on its downwind leg, the flight instructor announced over the Common Traffic Advisory Frequency (CTAF) that they were planning a stop-and-go landing.

The instructor later stated that, during takeoff, they heard the Lancair pilot announce another go-around. As they began to transmit over the radio, the Lancair converged on the Cessna from behind, resulting in the collision.

Previous witness reports said arguing was heard on the radio. There was no mention of this in the report.

Airport surveillance footage and ADS-B tracking data confirmed that the crash occurred approximately 150 feet above ground at the intersection of runways 12/30 and 3/21. Following the collision, the flight instructor managed to regain control of the Cessna and landed safely.

The Lancair crashed near a taxiway and was engulfed in flames upon impact.

Debris from the Lancair was found scattered across a 300-by-100-foot area on runway 12, including fragments of the left wing tip, aileron, and other structural components. Investigators reported that the wreckage was recovered for further examination.

The NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are continuing their investigation into the cause of the collision. Officials will examine communication records, aircraft maintenance history, and pilot decision-making leading up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates as more information becomes available.