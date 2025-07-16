NTSB: Plane that crashed near Green Valley showed 'no mechanical anomalies'

A report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board said there were "no mechanical anomalies" with the airframe or engine of a plane that crashed, killing two near Green Valley in June.

The report said the duration of the flight was 21 minutes, and the flight path was consistent with low-altitude maneuvering.

Among the findings:

- The main wreckage came to rest upright on its nose and the aft fuselage was elevated. The forward cabin and engine sustained upward crushing consistent with impact damage. The fuselage was separated about midway between the rear window and the vertical stabilizer. The aft fuselage and empennage remained connected only by the flight control cables.

- Both wings exhibited aft and upward crushing consistent with impact damage. The left wing remained attached to the fuselage, and the right wing remained partially attached. The right wing aft spar attachment point was separated, consistent with impact damage.

- Both propeller blades exhibited chordwise scratching and leading edge polishing. One of the propeller blades was bent aft about 45° and exhibited twisting deformation. During recovery, liquid consistent with 100LL aviation fuel was drained from both wing fuel tanks. The right wing fuel tank contained about 4 gallons, and the left wing fuel tank contained about 5 gallons.

The airplane was recovered from the accident site and transported to a secure facility for

further examination.