NPR's nod to Tucson's Mexican Food

Brian White
7:18 PM, Mar 8, 2018
National Public Radio says Tucson's Mexican food scene isn't getting enough love.

The article gushes over the places we already know and love: Guero Canelo's award-winning Sonoran Dogs and of course our chimichangas.

The article also praises Poblano Mexican Hot Sauce, calling it "the best hot sauce in the United States."

The writer says Tucson Mexican food restaurants are often overlooked for places in bigger cities.

