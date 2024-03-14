NOW HIRING: Tucson Summer Job Fair taking place Friday

The City of Tucson is hosting a job fair Friday for those seeking summer jobs in Tucson's pools and sports centers.

Parks and Recreation is looking for lifeguards, workers who can join the KIDCO youth program, or help with city therapeutic recreation programs.

If you're interested, you can go to Parks and Rec's administration building on Randolph Way, right next to the Reid Park Zoo.

The fair is from 9 in the morning to 6 in the evening Friday, March 15th.

To apply for a job with KIDCO the city says you have to be at least 16 years old to apply.

For lifeguards you have to be at least 15. Pay starts at $16.75 an hour and if you're not certified to be a lifeguard, the city says it will pay for you to do so.

For more information,click this link.