Notes of Hope Youth reaches out with song

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local teens are using music to connect with their older neighbors.

Notes of Hope Youth is a group founded by sisters April and Hannah Zhang.

The sisters, along with 10 other musicians, started hosting recitals at senior care centers last year.

While April has moved away, the group hasn't stopped playing for its new fans.

The group has three upcoming recitals planned: Feb. 12 at Mountain View Retirement Village, Feb. 24 at The All Season Oro Valley and March 13 at Broadway Proper.

