Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Notes of Hope Youth reaches out with song

items.[0].videoTitle
Local teens are using music to connect with older neighbors.
Local teens are using music to connect with their older neighbors.
Posted at 6:15 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 08:15:05-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local teens are using music to connect with their older neighbors.

Notes of Hope Youth is a group founded by sisters April and Hannah Zhang.

The sisters, along with 10 other musicians, started hosting recitals at senior care centers last year.

While April has moved away, the group hasn't stopped playing for its new fans.

The group has three upcoming recitals planned: Feb. 12 at Mountain View Retirement Village, Feb. 24 at The All Season Oro Valley and March 13 at Broadway Proper.

For more information on the group, click here.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!