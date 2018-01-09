Not a rhinestone cowboy, a bronze cowboy

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
5:41 PM, Jan 8, 2018
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Before long you'll see a cowboy by the side of Craycroft Road on Tucson's east side.

This cowboy is made of bronze.

He and his horse will be just south of Craycroft and River in a small park going in near new businesses there.

Dan Bates is the sculptor.

"I wanted a large, dynamic sculpture that made an impression.  I wanted movement.  Anytime you can get movement in a sculpture it's going to attract attention, and I wanted it to be historically correct as far as the region."

Bates also sculpted the horse soldier statue at Fort Lowell Park.  

This new sculpture should be installed in May.
 

