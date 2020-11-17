Northwest Healthcare implements more restrictive visitation policies as COVID cases rise

TUCSON, Ariz. — Northwest Healthcare is implementing more restrictive visitation guidelines as Arizona COVID-19 cases increase.

Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita will begin the new restrictions effective Wednesday at 7 a.m. for safety of staff and patients, according to Northwest Healthcare.

Below are visitation policies per Northwest Healthcare:



Emergency Room patients are allowed one visitor at the bedside only. Visitors will not be able to leave the patient’s room. If the patient is admitted, the visitor will be asked to leave the hospital.

Outpatient Surgery patients will be allowed one visitor at discharge only. Visitor will be called when patient is nearing discharge to assist with discharge instructions.

Inpatients will be allowed one visitor on the day of discharge. Visitor will be called when patient is nearing discharge to assist with discharge instructions.

Labor and delivery and postpartum patients will be allowed one adult support person. The visitor must remain the same throughout the entire stay.

For more information regarding Northwest Healthcare visitation policies, click here.