Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Northwest Fire working confined space rescue

Northwest Fire working confined space rescue
Posted at 9:10 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 11:28:11-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire crews are working a confined space rescue near Ina and Thornydale Roads.

Drivers are advised to use caution as emergency vehicles are in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 on air and online for more information as it becomes available.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!