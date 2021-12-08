Northwest Fire working confined space rescue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire crews are working a confined space rescue near Ina and Thornydale Roads.
Drivers are advised to use caution as emergency vehicles are in the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 on air and online for more information as it becomes available.
Crews are working a confined space rescue off Ina Rd and Thornydale. We will share updates when available.— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) December 8, 2021
Please use caution with emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/ySE6NzpDyZ
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter