Northwest Fire working confined space rescue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire crews are working a confined space rescue near Ina and Thornydale Roads.

Drivers are advised to use caution as emergency vehicles are in the area.

Please use caution with emergency vehicles in the area.

