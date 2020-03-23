Northwest Fire District receives grant from Gary Sinise Foundation

TUCSON, Ariz. — Northwest Fire District received a grant from the Gary Sinise Foundation Monday that will help provide important disinfecting and decontamination tools for use in large areas

According to NW Fire, the equipment will help eliminate harmful bacteria on a much greater scale in fire stations and inside emergency vehicles.

“Northwest Fire District cannot express enough gratitude to the Gary Sinise Foundation for providing life-saving equipment to our organization during these unprecedented times. Not only will this equipment help our crews and our community, it will also help to alleviate concerns that our crews may have of bringing infectious diseases into their homes and families,” Assistant Chief of Operations, Michael Duncan said.

The grant received is part of the Foundation's First Responder Outreach grants program.

“First Responders face unique challenges because of the nature of the setting, enclosed space during transport, and frequent need for rapid medical decision-making. We are staunchly committed to standing with our first responders and those indispensable to the safety of our nation,” said retired Air Force Gen. Robin Rand, Chief Executive Officer of the Gary Sinise Foundation.

The two pieces of equipment will arrive in 5-7 weeks, NW Fire said.