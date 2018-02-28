Northwest Fire District names new fire chief

Joey Greaber
8:31 PM, Feb 27, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Northwest Fire District selected a new fire chief Tuesday.

The Governing Board of NWFD selected Brad Bradley to succeed retiring Fire Chief Michael J. Brandt effective July 1, 2018.

Bradley currently serves as the Assistant Fire Chief of Operational Services for Northwest Fire District. He is also a 23-year veteran of emergency services with NWFD since 1999.

