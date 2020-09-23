Menu

Northwest Fire crews battle mobile home fire near Marana

Northwest Fire crews have responded to a mobile home fire with multiple exposures near Marana Tuesday evening.
Posted at 8:05 PM, Sep 22, 2020
MARANA, Ariz. — Northwest Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire with multiple exposures near Marana Tuesday evening.

Crews have contained the fire in the 12300 block of W Swanson Street, according to NWF. Crews are containing hotspots.

Swanson Street is closed in both directions.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

