Northwest Fire crews battle mobile home fire near Marana

MARANA, Ariz. — Northwest Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire with multiple exposures near Marana Tuesday evening.
Crews have contained the fire in the 12300 block of W Swanson Street, according to NWF. Crews are containing hotspots.
Swanson Street is closed in both directions.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
