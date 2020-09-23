Northwest Fire crews battle mobile home fire near Marana

MARANA, Ariz. — Northwest Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire with multiple exposures near Marana Tuesday evening.

Crews have contained the fire in the 12300 block of W Swanson Street, according to NWF. Crews are containing hotspots.

Swanson Street is closed in both directions.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Picture from @MaranaPD upon their arrival. Fire is now out and crews are hitting hotspots. No injuries and cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/40QUhQN5Iv — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) September 23, 2020