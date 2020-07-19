Menu

Two-vehicle crash closes I-10 EB near Tangerine Road

Northwest Fire/Twitter
Northwest Fire and Abraham Valley Fire crews have responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near the Marana exit Sunday.
Posted at 9:35 AM, Jul 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-19 14:23:49-04

MARANA, Ariz. — A crash has closed Interstate 10 eastbound lanes near Tangerine Road at milepost 238, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.

EB traffic is closed form milepost 232 near Pinal Air Park to milepost 238 near Tangerine.

Northwest Fire and Abraham Valley Fire crews responded to the two-vehicle crash, where all patients were taken to the hospital.

There is no estimated time when lanes will reopen, according to ADOT. Westbound lanes are still in use.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9.com and KGUN-TV for further updates.

