Two-vehicle crash closes I-10 EB near Tangerine Road

MARANA, Ariz. — A crash has closed Interstate 10 eastbound lanes near Tangerine Road at milepost 238, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.

EB traffic is closed form milepost 232 near Pinal Air Park to milepost 238 near Tangerine.

NOW: Eastbound I-10 is closed from MP 232, near Pinal Air Park Rd., to MP 238 west of Tucson. #aztraffic #phxtraffic https://t.co/66AtlbM8Iz — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 19, 2020

Northwest Fire and Abraham Valley Fire crews responded to the two-vehicle crash, where all patients were taken to the hospital.

Northwest Fire and Abraham Valley Fire working a two car accident on I-10 by the Marana exit. ADPS and Marana PD on scene. All patients have been transported but clean up will take awhile. #DPS #AvraValley pic.twitter.com/Q9X1fdNVaC — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 19, 2020

There is no estimated time when lanes will reopen, according to ADOT. Westbound lanes are still in use.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9.com and KGUN-TV for further updates.