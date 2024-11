Club Zeus, a nonprofit dedicated to creating opportunities for people with special needs, is hosting a fashion show at Tucson Mall on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Dubbed Fashionability, the show will "celebrate diversity and inclusivity in the world of fashion," according to a news release, by presenting designer collections modeled by people with disabilities.

The event is free and starts at 3 p.m. at the Tucson Mall Dillard's, on the north end of the mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road.