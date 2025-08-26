Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Northbound I-19 reopens in Green Valley following two crashes

Santa Rita Fire District
UPDATE (1:48 p.m.): Northbound I-19 has reopened, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Northbound Interstate 19 is closed between Esperanza Road and Duval Mine Road in Green Valley, following two separate crashes.

According to a social media post from Santa Rita Fire District, several people were transported to Banner University Medical Center.

Two patients were reported to be in stable condition. One patient is in serious condition.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

Investigations into what cause the crashes are ongoing.

