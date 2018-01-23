Nonprofit pushes upbeat image of Arizona's education

PHOENIX (AP) - Business entities are backing a campaign to push an upbeat image of Arizona education.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports the nonprofit Arizona Education Project wants to tell the "other side of the story" to counter the negative voices dominating the education debate in the state.

The group's spokesman, Matthew Benson, says the group, which is backed by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, utility company Pinnacle West, among other donors, will spend six figures on local TV, cable and digital ads in the first week.

Arizona schools rank among the lowest in the nation for teacher pay. The group ran a television ad Monday that boasted about the state's improvements in education spending and outcomes.

