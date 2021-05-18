Nonprofit is in Tucson to honor fallen military and first responders

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The nonprofit Carry The Load is in Tucson today, as part of a 15,000 mile national relay to honor those who served, fallen military and first responders

The national relay helps raise funds for nonprofits that provide services to help heal the body and minds of veterans.

Carry The Load has a goal to inspire people to take time out of their day to remember the sacrifices of those in the line of duty.

Scott Streater said "I think it's very important for folks out there to remember our fallen. It's something---what a sacrifice. For a person to lay down their life for another, there is no greater sacrifice than that. I think it's very important that the people out there, if you see a service member, firefighter or police officer, go up and shake their hand."

Those who want to participate, can walk with the organization tonight at 7 p.m. at the Chase Bank on Broadway and Wilmot.