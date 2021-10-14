Non-profit is incentivizing remote workers to relocate to the Old Pueblo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One Tucson non-profit is offering incentives to remote workers to pack up and start a life in Tucson.

Startup Tucson is looking for 15-25 people to fill a cohort of remote workers for its Remote Tucson program.

“The goal is to kind of rewrite Tucson in the national narrative as a great place to work, live and play. We want you to know she sounds a great place to be,” said Channing Stirrat, program coordinator.

Stirrat said the idea was sparked by other mid-size cities motivating workers to move out of large cities and pump money into the economy.

“One of the reasons that it works for an economic development strategy is these people are employed by companies that are headquartered in California, Pennsylvania, New York, but they're spending their salary in our economy,” said Stirrat.

Startup Tucson said its first cohort of participants brought in $2.2 million.

The economic impact is something Visit Tucson said is great.

“I think the real part of that is that you hope to get people who are engaged in the city who bring intellectual capital to this area as well. I think that's one of the really great things about Remote Tucson is that we're looking for people who are going to want to be on nonprofit boards [and] who are going to want to volunteer," said Dan Gibson, Visit Tucson.

The non-profit is reeling in people by highlighting outdoor activities, community, and cost of living.

It’s also offering participants incentives.

“It’s everything from housing support and relocation funds to memberships to local like arts and cultural organizations," said Stirrat.

Applicants must be the following criteria to qualify:

Live outside of Tucson

Be employed full time remotely

Be 18 or older

Be a U.S citizen

Make more than $65,000

Applications for the program will be open until the end of the month.

----

