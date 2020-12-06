Non-profit distributes gifts to families battling childhood cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. — "I love when the kids are in the car and you can see their eyes light up," says Stephanie Christensen, a Program Specialist for Children's Cancer Network.

The Arizona non-profit distributed presents, trees and assorted items to 15 families in the Tucson-area Saturday. Gifts were hand-picked for the children receiving them.

All 15 families have a child battling childhood cancer and are suffering financial hardship.

"Every family is just grateful and happy," says Christensen. "We're just grateful and happy to serve them as well."

An added suprise for the children, 'Elsa' from Disney's Frozen stopped by to say hello.

Children’s Cancer Network has also been holding online programs for patients in Phoenix and Tucson. You can find more information about the group on its website and Facebook page.

"We’re grateful for any support we get," says Christensen. "Any support we can give to the families this time."

