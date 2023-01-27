Illegal drugs found in gas tank at Port of Nogales

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fentanyl pills and meth were found in a gas tank at the Nogales Port of Entry, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries.
On Jan. 25, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a vehicle at the Nogales Port of Entry.
Upon inspection, officers were able to find illegal drugs being smuggled in the vehicle's gas tank.
The drugs included:
- 75,800 fentanyl pills
- 39.55 pounds of meth
