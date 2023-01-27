Watch Now
Illegal drugs found in gas tank at Port of Nogales

Posted at 1:44 PM, Jan 27, 2023
NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fentanyl pills and meth were found in a gas tank at the Nogales Port of Entry, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries.

On Jan. 25, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a vehicle at the Nogales Port of Entry.

Upon inspection, officers were able to find illegal drugs being smuggled in the vehicle's gas tank.

The drugs included:

  • 75,800 fentanyl pills
  • 39.55 pounds of meth

