Illegal drugs found in gas tank at Port of Nogales

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fentanyl pills and meth were found in a gas tank at the Nogales Port of Entry, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries.

On Jan. 25, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a vehicle at the Nogales Port of Entry.

Upon inspection, officers were able to find illegal drugs being smuggled in the vehicle's gas tank.

The drugs included:



75,800 fentanyl pills

39.55 pounds of meth

On Wednesday, CBP officers at the Nogales POE seized approximately 75,800 fentanyl pills and 39.55 pounds of meth concealed in the gas tank of a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/FbD3OZTJtN — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) January 26, 2023