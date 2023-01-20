Five loads of illegal drugs seized at Port of Nogales

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection officers seized five loads of illegal drugs over the course of six days, according to Port of Nogales Director Michael W. Humphries.

Within those five loads were:



802.600 fentanyl pills

5.25 lbs of meth

6.24 lbs of cocaine

1.62 lbs of heroin

The loads were found in the last six days, according to Director Humphries.

These drugs were found in tires, charcoal bags and strapped to a person.