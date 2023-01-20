Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional NewsNogales, AZ News

Actions

Five loads of illegal drugs seized at Port of Nogales

Narcotics found within six days
Fm7G3UfagAIKRnq.jfif
U.S. Customs and Border Protections
Fm7G3UfagAIKRnq.jfif
Posted at 2:06 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 16:06:25-05

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection officers seized five loads of illegal drugs over the course of six days, according to Port of Nogales Director Michael W. Humphries.

Within those five loads were:

  • 802.600 fentanyl pills
  • 5.25 lbs of meth
  • 6.24 lbs of cocaine
  • 1.62 lbs of heroin

The loads were found in the last six days, according to Director Humphries.

These drugs were found in tires, charcoal bags and strapped to a person.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NOGALES RESOURCES

Nogales, AZ City Data Nogales, AZ City Government Greater Nogales Port Authority
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE