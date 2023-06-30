Nogales, Tubac have Fourth of July events in store

Head south on Interstate 19 this Fourth of July and you'll find some solid options in Santa Cruz County for Independence Day celebrations.

Nogales, Ariz., has the most to offer, starting with a parade at 10 a.m. that begins on Nelson Street at the International Border and ends at Memorial Park, 101 E. Adams St.

From there, the festivities move to Fleischer Park, 1500 N. Hohokam Dr., where a celebration will take place from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The event will feature food, fireworks and live entertainment, according to the City of Nogales website. Admission is free.

In Tubac, the Fourth of July will be celebrated at Tubac Presidio State Historical Park from 10 a.m. until noon.

The Tubac Rotary Club has hours of food and fun in store, including free hot dogs, ice cream and watermelon. Bring the kids and let them celebrate their nation's independence with a water balloon toss, chalk drawings, face paintings, among other activities for children.

A flyover, courtesy of the Arizona National Guard, is slated to take place toward the end of the gathering, according to event planners. Admission is free.

Tubac Presidio State Historical Park is located at 1 Burruel St.

