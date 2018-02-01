Nogales teen starts pursuit in van smuggling Mexican citizens

TUCSON (KGUN-TV) - A 14-year-old Nogales boy lead border patrol agents on a chase in a van full of Mexican citizens trying to stay in the United States, according to Border Patrol agents.

The chase happened January 21 east of Nogales when Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents tried to stop the Dodge Caravan. Authorities followed the van until it crashed when the teen lost control at State Route 82 and Morley Ave.

The teen driver tried to run off, but was arrested. In the van, Border Patrol agents found 12 Mexican nationals in the U.S. illegally.

The driver, an Arizona resident, was arrested and is being prosecuted by the Santa Cruz County Attorney's Office for unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle, a felony.

The Mexican nationals, ages 15 to 45, were all arrested for immigration violations.